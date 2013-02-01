Poland finds no signs of horse meat at 5 of 6 exporters to Ireland

WARSAW Feb 1 Poland's veterinary authority
found no signs of horse meat in samples from five
slaughterhouses that were sending beef to Ireland and will know
the results from the sixth on Monday, state news agency PAP
reported on Friday.
The British food industry has been rocked by the revelation
retailers sold meat products that contained horse DNA, a scandal
that has also left Ireland's 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) beef
industry reeling from the knock-on effects.
Ireland's agriculture department said on Saturday that beef
containing horse DNA supplied by an Irish company to major food
companies like Tesco Plc originated in Poland.
"All 14 samples coming from the five slaughterhouses showed
negative results, which means that horse protein was not
detected,' PAP quoted deputy head of the Polish veterinary
inspection Jaroslaw Naze as saying.
Naze was not immediately available for comment.
Irish official said further tests of the Polish ingredient
concerned showed up to 20 percent horse DNA content relative to
beef, confirming the raw material from Poland to be the source
of equine DNA content in certain burgers.
Poland exports about three-quarters of its beef production.