Poland finds no signs of horse meat at 5 of 6 exporters to Ireland

WARSAW Feb 1 Poland's veterinary authority found no signs of horse meat in samples from five slaughterhouses that were sending beef to Ireland and will know the results from the sixth on Monday, state news agency PAP reported on Friday.

The British food industry has been rocked by the revelation retailers sold meat products that contained horse DNA, a scandal that has also left Ireland's 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) beef industry reeling from the knock-on effects.

Ireland's agriculture department said on Saturday that beef containing horse DNA supplied by an Irish company to major food companies like Tesco Plc originated in Poland.

"All 14 samples coming from the five slaughterhouses showed negative results, which means that horse protein was not detected,' PAP quoted deputy head of the Polish veterinary inspection Jaroslaw Naze as saying.

Naze was not immediately available for comment.

Irish official said further tests of the Polish ingredient concerned showed up to 20 percent horse DNA content relative to beef, confirming the raw material from Poland to be the source of equine DNA content in certain burgers.

Poland exports about three-quarters of its beef production.