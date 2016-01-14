IMF says cuts FCL for Poland to $17.9 bln as requested

WARSAW Jan 14 International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday night that it has cut the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) available for Poland to $17.9 billion from $21.4 billion, as requested by the East European country.

"The FCL arrangement reinforces Poland's buffers against external risks. The lower access is appropriate in light of somewhat lower risks and the improvement in Poland's fundamentals," the IMF said in a statement.

"The authorities intend to continue to treat the arrangement as precautionary and to gradually exit from the FCL once external risks recede," it also said.

The IMF established the FCL in 2009. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)