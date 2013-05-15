版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三 13:17 BJT

KGHM Q1 net dips on mining tax, falling metal prices

WARSAW May 15 First-quarter net profit at Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM came in above expectations, still falling by 27 percent due to Poland's mining tax and falling metal prices, it said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled miner closed the period with a bottom line of 1.06 billion zlotys ($330.1 million), compared to 927 million seen in a Reuters poll.

KGHM reiterated its full-year goals, expectating its 2013 net profit down by a third to 3.2 billion zlotys due to a bigger hit from a new mining tax and lower production.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐