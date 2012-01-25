版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 25日 星期三 17:24 BJT

Poland shouldn't object to KGHM's Quadra deal-dep min

WARSAW Jan 25 Poland's treasury ministry should not object to the C$3 billion ($2.97 billion) purchase of Canadian-listed miner Quadra FNX by the Polish copper producer KGHM C$3 billion, a deputy minister said on Wednesday.

"I don't see a reason to look with an unfavourable eye at a transaction of this type," Deputy Treasury Minister Zdzislaw Gawlik told reporters.

On Thursday, a spokesoman for the ministry said it would take a close look at the deal, raising the possibility it could object to the deal.

Gawlik also said he saw no need to make changes to KGHM's management.

