Poland shouldn't object to KGHM's Quadra deal-dep min

WARSAW Jan 25 Poland's treasury ministry
should not object to the C$3 billion ($2.97 billion) purchase of
Canadian-listed miner Quadra FNX by the Polish copper
producer KGHM C$3 billion, a deputy minister said on
Wednesday.
"I don't see a reason to look with an unfavourable eye at a
transaction of this type," Deputy Treasury Minister Zdzislaw
Gawlik told reporters.
On Thursday, a spokesoman for the ministry said it would
take a close look at the deal, raising the possibility it could
object to the deal.
Gawlik also said he saw no need to make changes to KGHM's
management.