KGHM CEO says 2013 guidance "very conservative"

KRAKOW Poland Feb 18 KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, set its 2013 results guidance at a "very conservative" level, Chief Executive Herbert Wirth said on Monday.

Last week, the state-controlled miner said it expected its 2013 full-year net profit down by a third to 3.2 billion zlotys ($1.0 billion) due to a bigger hit from a new mining tax and lower production.
