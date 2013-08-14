版本:
Poland's KGHM disappoints with Q2 net profit

WARSAW Aug 14 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM disappointed on Wednesday with a lower-than-expected net profit in the second quarter as it suffered from falling copper and silver prices.

The state-controlled miner showed a stand-alone bottom line almost 60 percent lower year-on-year at 666 million zlotys ($210.1 million). Analysts polled by Reuters expected the profit at 761 million.

This pegs the company's first-half net profit at 1.73 billion zlotys, a little over a half of its full-year guidance of 3.2 billion.
