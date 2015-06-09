Poland's KGHM says its unit to get $519 mln for early bond redemption

WARSAW, June 9 Poland's copper miner KGHM said on Tuesday its unit KGHM International received a loan worth $519.3 million for early bond redemption.

The loan was advanced by KGHM's indirect subsidiary 0929260 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company. Its maturity date was set to Dec. 31, 2021.

KGHM added that the total value of loans granted during the last 12 months by the indirect subsidiary to KGHM International, which comprises the miner's foreign assets, amounts to $719.38 million. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)