Poland's KGHM says its unit to get $519 mln for early bond redemption

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
WARSAW, June 9 Poland's copper miner KGHM said on Tuesday its unit KGHM International received a loan worth $519.3 million for early bond redemption.
The loan was advanced by KGHM's indirect subsidiary 0929260 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company. Its maturity date was set to Dec. 31, 2021.
KGHM added that the total value of loans granted during the last 12 months by the indirect subsidiary to KGHM International, which comprises the miner's foreign assets, amounts to $719.38 million. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021