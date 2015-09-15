Poland's KGHM says applied for mine permit in Canada

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
WARSAW, Sept 15 Poland's KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, has applied for an environmental permit for an opencast copper and gold mine near the Canadian city of Kamloops in British Columbia.
The project is run by KGHM Ajax Mining, KGHM's joint venture with Canada's Abacus Mining & Exploration, which holds a 20 percent in the subsidiary.
The state-run miner expects to secure all permits by the turn of 2016 and 2017. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Louise Heavens)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.