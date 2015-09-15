版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 15日 星期二 21:48 BJT

Poland's KGHM says applied for mine permit in Canada

WARSAW, Sept 15 Poland's KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, has applied for an environmental permit for an opencast copper and gold mine near the Canadian city of Kamloops in British Columbia.

The project is run by KGHM Ajax Mining, KGHM's joint venture with Canada's Abacus Mining & Exploration, which holds a 20 percent in the subsidiary.

The state-run miner expects to secure all permits by the turn of 2016 and 2017. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Louise Heavens)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐