版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 23日 星期一 13:54 BJT

Poland's KGHM says Chilean mine ready to operate in June-report

WARSAW, June 23 Polish miner KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, said its $4 billion Sierra Gorda mine in Chile will start operating in June as planned and the international arm of the company will become the main driving force of the group within five years.

Sierra Gorda is one of the world's largest copper projects.

"That's correct, the end of June is a planned date of commissioning the mine. Today I can say that it will be met," KGHM's Chief Executive Officer Herbert Wirth told Bloomberg Businessweek weekly.

Wirth added that KGHM International, the state-controlled miner's foreign asset arm, should be listed on a market, which understands the specifics of commodities.

"In summary, if this would be a small IPO project, then it should be Toronto. If a larger one, then London," Wirth said in the article. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Matt Driskill)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐