Poland's KGHM sees debt/EBITDA ratio rising in 2016

WARSAW May 16 Poland's leading copper producer KGHM Polska Miedz SA may experience a rise of its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio above 1.5 percent this year, KGHM's Chief Financial Officer Stefan Swiatkowski said on Monday.

"Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA amounted to 1.5 times at first quarter end versus 1.4 percent a year earlier. We treat this level as safe, although we expect it will rise this year," Swiatkowski told reporters.

KGHM also said it does not expect any need to create new impairments now.

