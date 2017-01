April 29 KGHM Polska Miedz SA

* CFO at Poland's copper miner KGHM, Jaroslaw Romanowski, says sees no need for more hedging at this time, says current copper hedging sufficient.

* Adds present zloty/USD exchange rate "good" for company.

* Expects more copper deficit on global market in mid-term. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)