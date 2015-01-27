Poland's KGHM sees core earnings at $2.4 bln in 2020

METALS-Copper steadies, China growth hopes boosted by cenbank support
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
WARSAW Jan 27 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM expects its core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), to reach 9 billion zlotys ($2.4 billion) in 2020, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
"In the strategy, we assumed EBITDA growth by 70 percent by 2020 compared to 2014. I can say that it will stand at almost 9 billion zlotys," Jaroslaw Romanowski told a news conference.
($1 = 3.7228 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Mark Potter)
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is speaking with European officials on Friday to discuss threats to aviation and a possible expansion of a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones, U.S. and European officials said Friday.
* Valeritas holdings inc - continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of the growth occurring in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: