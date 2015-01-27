版本:
Poland's KGHM sees core earnings at $2.4 bln in 2020

WARSAW Jan 27 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM expects its core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), to reach 9 billion zlotys ($2.4 billion) in 2020, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"In the strategy, we assumed EBITDA growth by 70 percent by 2020 compared to 2014. I can say that it will stand at almost 9 billion zlotys," Jaroslaw Romanowski told a news conference.

($1 = 3.7228 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Mark Potter)
