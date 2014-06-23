Poland's KGHM says banks ready to lend it $7.5 bln

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LUBIN, Poland, June 23 Banks have offered over $7.5 billion of financing to Europe's No.2 copper producer, Polish KGHM, its Deputy Chief Executive Officer Marcin Chmielewski said on Monday.
"Banks are very interested in lending money to KGHM. Initial offer from banks exceed $7.5 billion. We want to use this to negotiate a better price," Chmielewski told reporters.
KGHM was seeking proposals from banks for a possible 5-year loan worth around $2.5 billion, with Poland's No.1 lender PKO BP seen among the leaders, a source close to the company said in May.
Chmielewski also said that shipments from the new KGHM's $4 billion Chilean Sierra Gorda mine will be delivered this July or August.
He added that KGHM would be forced to revise its full year financial goals if copper prices stay below the companies goal until the end of August. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Prosperity Bancshares Inc reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share