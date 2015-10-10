Polish LC Corp hires J.P. Morgan to review strategic options

WARSAW Oct 10 Polish real estate developer LC
Corp has hired J.P. Morgan to review its
strategic options, which include finding a new strategic
investor for the company, it said late on Friday.
"At this stage all options are under review, including
maintaining the current ownership structure, as well as finding
a new strategic investor - from the sector or a financial one,"
the LC Corp said.
The company is 51.3-percent owned by Polish billionaire
Leszek Czarnecki, who also controls Warsaw-listed financial
group Getin Holding and Getin Noble Bank. The
market values his LC Corp stake at 453 million zlotys ($122
million).
Other LC Corp shareholders include local pension funds run
by Aviva, ING, and PZU.
Media reports have mentioned Czarnecki as one of the
potential bidders for the 2.8-billion zloty Polish lender Bank
BPH, which has been put up for sale by General
Electric. Czarnecki has not commented on this.
($1 = 3.7130 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Pravin Char)