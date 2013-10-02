Poland determined to get compensation for Dreamliner glitches

WARSAW Oct 2 Poland is determined to get
compensation from Boeing for the glitches haunting its
787 Dreamliner jets which are used by the country's
state-controlled carrier LOT, its treasury minister
said on Wednesday.
"When it comes to Dreamliners I would say it's a rather
nervous dream," Wlodzimierz Karpinski told Polish public radio
in an interview.
"I'm angry. There are problems not only for the Polish
airlines. I want to ensure that we will seek compensation from
the producer with full determination."
LOT has already said it was demanding compensation for lost
revenue linked to a number of Dreamliner problems and has given
Boeing until the end of the year to settle over faults or face
court action.