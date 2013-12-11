版本:
Poland's LOT to get $33 mln compensation from Boeing-source

WARSAW Dec 11 Polish airline LOT will get about 100 million zlotys($32.94 million) in compensation from U.S. plane maker Boeing for the faults that grounded its 787 Dreamliner jets, a source close to the negotiations said on Wednesday.

"The agreement assumes that LOT will get around 100 million (zlotys), " the source said. The source said the payment would be in cash.

A LOT spokeswoman declined to comment on the details of the agreement. A European spokesman for Boeing said: "All conversations with our clients are confidential, so we would refer you to them."

The compensation deal was signed on Monday, but the amount has not been disclosed and it was not clear at the time whether Boeing agreed to pay the compensation in cash or by lowering lease rates for the Dreamliners that LOT operates.
