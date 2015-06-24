UPDATE 1-Computer error a possible cause of Poland airline outage - prosecutors

(Adds airline comment)
WARSAW, June 24 Polish prosecutors are looking
into whether the outage which grounded dozens of jets operated
by Polish airline Lot at Warsaw's main airport on Sunday may
have been caused by a computer system error, a spokesman for the
Warsaw prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
The prosecutor's spokesman said computer error was one of
the versions being examined.
The carrier has said the outage was caused by a cyber
attack.
Asked about the possibility of computer error having been
the cause, the carrier's spokesman said on Wednesday: "The
current state of our knowledge indicates that outside
interference must have taken place."
Around 1,400 passengers were stranded at Warsaw's Chopin
airport when the flight plan system went down for around five
hours on Sunday. The airline said the problem did not affect
flights in the air, and passenger safety was not
compromised.
