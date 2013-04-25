版本:
2013年 4月 25日 星期四 17:59 BJT

Polish LOT says to restart Dreamliner flights in June

WARSAW, April 25 Poland's troubled flag carrier LOT expects to restart Boeing Deamliner flights to Chicago and Toronto on June 5, the company said on Thursday.

LOT, the first European airline to take delivery of Boeing's trouble-plagued jets before they were grounded due to battery issues, said earlier this month it would have its two grounded Dreamliners returning to service by mid-June and to receive the third Dreamliner around the same time.

