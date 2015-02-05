版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 5日 星期四 19:22 BJT

Polish lender mBank wants to repeat 2014 profit in 2015

WARSAW Feb 5 Poland's mBank chief financial officer said on Thursday that the bank would like to repeat last year's net profit in 2015.

"Delivering the same numbers (in terms of net profit) as last year is our aspiration. We would like to repeat the 2014 net profit in 2015," Joerg Hessenmueller told reporters. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐