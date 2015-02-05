Polish lender mBank wants to repeat 2014 profit in 2015

WARSAW Feb 5 Poland's mBank chief financial officer said on Thursday that the bank would like to repeat last year's net profit in 2015.

"Delivering the same numbers (in terms of net profit) as last year is our aspiration. We would like to repeat the 2014 net profit in 2015," Joerg Hessenmueller told reporters. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)