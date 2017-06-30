FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Warburg Pincus looking to sell Polish cable operator Inea -sources
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 下午1点38分 / 1 天前

Warburg Pincus looking to sell Polish cable operator Inea -sources

1 分钟阅读

WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is considering selling its controlling stake in Polish cable operator Inea, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Warburg Pincus invested in Inea in 2013 when then operator had 169,000 clients. Now it has around 240,000 customers and revenue of 281 million zlotys ($75.83 million).

Inea, which operates mostly in the west of Poland, competes with bigger rivals such as Vectra or Liberty Global unit UPC Polska, which last year agreed to buy Multimedia Polska for 3 billion zlotys.

UPC was also cited by one industry source as a potential bidder for Inea, which is valued at a few hundred million zlotys. Investment bankers also point to private equity or infrastructure funds that might be interested in the asset.

Warburg Pincus and UPC were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 3.7057 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below