Marathon Oil to quit Poland's shale gas operations on poor results

WARSAW May 8 U.S. oil and gas exploration company Marathon Oil decided it would quit its Polish shale gas operations due to unsatisfactory drilling results, the company said in a statement.

"After an extensive evaluation of the Company's exploration activities in Poland and unsuccessful attempts to find commercial levels of hydrocarbons, Marathon Oil has elected to conclude operations in the country," the firm said, adding it anticipates the exit will take place in the second half of 2014.