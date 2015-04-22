Polish Commerzbank unit says wants to withhold 2014 dividend

WARSAW, April 22 Commerzbank's Polish
unit mBank said late on Tuesday it wanted to withhold
dividend payout from its 2014 profit, in accordance with a
regulatory plea.
Last month, shareholders of the country's fourth-largest
lender by assets voted to postpone a dividend decision after
local financial regulator KNF recommended putting the payments
on hold pending the setting of additional capital requirements
to take account of the bank's exposure to Swiss franc mortgages.
In a motion for a reconvened shareholder meeting planned for
April 29, mBank proposed that 717.57 million zlotys ($193.1
million) from its 2014 net profit of 1.174 billion zlotys be
left undivided.
The rest will go towards boosting the bank's back-up capital
and its risk fund.
($1 = 3.7161 zlotys)
