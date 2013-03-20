Seventeen workers trapped underground at Polish mine

KRAKOW, Poland, March 20 Seventeen miners are trapped underground in a Polish copper mine after an earthquake caused a cave-in, a spokesman for mine operator KGHM said.

The miners were trapped 600 metres (yards) below ground at the Rudna mine, about 400 km (249 miles) southwest of the Polish capital, and there has been no contact with them for two hours, KGHM spokesman Dariusz Wyborski said.