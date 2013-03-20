版本:
Polish rescuers bringing trapped workers out of mine

WARSAW, March 20 Rescue workers have reached all the workers who were trapped underground at a copper mine in southern Poland and are bringing them to the surface, a spokesman for mine operator KGHM said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said there were 19 miners, not 18 as the operator had previously said. He said they were all alive and were undergoing medical checks as they come to the surface.

