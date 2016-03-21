Polish Deputy PM: FX mortgage conversion costs won't top $2.7 bln

WARSAW, March 21 The Polish government's plans to convert mortgages denominated in foreign currencies into zlotys should not cost the banks more than $2.7 billion, a deputy prime minister was quoted on Monday as saying, signalling a likely watering down of the bill.

Last week Poland's financial watchdog had estimated the costs to the banks of a mortgage conversion bill proposed by President Andrzej Duda at $18 billion. The central bank had previously put the costs at around $11.6 billion while analysts estimated the figure at $9.3 billion.

"In my opinion, the conversion costs should not exceed around 10 billion zlotys ($2.7 billion) and should be spread over several years," Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin told Interia.pl portal.

"I think that creating the possibility of converting at least some loans is a must, but there is scope for a discussion at what exchange rate it should be done," said Gowin, who is also science minister in the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) government.

Duda and the government want to help more than half a million Poles who hold some 172 billion zlotys worth of mortgages denominated in foreign exchange, mostly Swiss francs. The figure is equal to 36 percent of all Polish mortgage lending and almost 10 percent of national gross domestic product (GDP).

Most of the loans were taken out before the 2008 global financial crisis to benefit from low Swiss interest rates but have become much more expensive to service as the franc has risen by more than 80 percent against the zloty since then.

Separately, Moody's rating agency said on Monday the bill on coverting foreign currency mortgages would probably not be implemented in its current version, given the significant negative effect it could have on banks.

"Nonetheless, given the social significance of the foreign currency mortgages, it is likely that banks will have to bear some costs to eliminate the risk to borrowers," Moody's said in a statement.

Around 60 percent of Poland's banking sector is owned by foreign groups such as Spain's Santander, Austrian Raiffeisen, Germany's Commerzbank, and Portuguese BCP. ($1 = 3.7774 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Gareth Jones)