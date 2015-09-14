Poland's FX loan bill to cost banks more than $5.9 bln -report

WARSAW, Sept 14 Banks could face a bill of more
than $5.9 billion under a draft bill which Poland's president
plans to send to parliament after October's general election,
the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported on Monday.
President Andrzej Duda wants banks' clients to have the
right to convert the mortgages at the rate from when the
mortgage was taken, the newspaper quoted unnamed sources as
saying.
More than 500,000 Poles took out home loans in Swiss francs
mostly in 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low interest
rates.
However, the zloty has fallen by about 95 percent since,
partly due to a move by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its cap
on the franc's exchange rate in January, trapping Polish owners
in homes valued well below their zloty market prices.
With a general election set for this year, politicians have
moved to assist mortgage holders. Their most costly proposal
calls for converting the loans into zlotys at historical rates
with banks shouldering 90 percent of the cost.
This idea was rejected by the upper house of parliament.
Last week, parliament speaker Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska said
that she saw passing any bill on Swiss-franc loans before the
October election as unrealistic.
According to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, president Duda, elected
this year, would present the bill to the new parliament. Polls
show it may be led by Duda's conservative Law and Justice (PiS)
party.
($1 = 3.7061 zlotys)
