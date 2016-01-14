版本:
Polish president's office to present new CHF conversion bill Friday

WARSAW Jan 14 Poland's presidential office is to present on Friday a new draft law to allow borrowers to convert their Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys, two major borrowers' lobbies who said they had received invitations from the office said.

Presentation of a new draft law on the conversion could weigh on bank shares and the zloty as local media have earlier reported that works on the conversion, which may cost banks billions of euros, have been suspended. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

