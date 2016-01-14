UPDATE 1-Warsaw to present new Swiss franc mortgage conversion bill

(Adds details)

By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW Jan 14 Poland's presidential office will present a new draft law on Friday to allow borrowers to convert their Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys, two major borrowers' lobbies said on Thursday.

If presented, the new draft law could weigh on bank shares and the zloty because Polish media had reported that plans for the conversion, which may cost banks billions of euros, had been suspended.

The presidential office has invited journalists to a news conference on Friday about a "presidential draft law on so-called foreign currency denominated loans" and declined to provide further information.

Over half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss francs, mostly in 2007 and 2008, but the currency has risen by 80 percent against the zloty since then and converting the mortgages to local currency has become a major political issue.

The conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which swept into power after elections last October, plans to introduce a bank asset tax that would come into force later this year.

Central bank governor Marek Belka warned in December that the simultaneous introduction of a bank tax and the conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages would cause a "serious crisis" for some banks.

Presenting the new draft law on conversion would not automatically mean it would be introduced in parliament soon, but it would mean that work on it has been resumed.

"We have been invited ... to come tomorrow at 0800 GMT to the presidential palace, where we are to receive a presidential draft law to solve the problem of toxic financial instruments sold as mortgages," said Maciej Pawlicki from the "Stop Banking Lawlessness" lobby.

Tomasz Sadlik from the "Pro Futuris" borrowers' lobby also said the president's office will present the draft law on Friday at 0800 GMT. Journalists were told the news conference is scheduled for 1030 GMT.

Sadlik added that representatives of the president's office said the office was open for suggestions regarding the law and would send the draft law to financial supervision. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Tom Heneghan)