Multimedia Polska hires JP Morgan for possible sale

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
WARSAW Feb 8 Poland's No.2 cable operator Multimedia Polska said on Wednesday it picked U.S. investment bank JP Morgan to "review possible growth options," seen by the market as a prelude to a possible sale of the group.
There has been media speculation that the operator was up for grabs since it delisted last year. The Polish fragmented cable market is undergoing consolidation, led by Liberty Global unit UPC after its 870 million zloty purchase of rival Aster.
The line between cable TV and phone operators is also blurring as top local telecom players TPSA or its main local rival Netia have also been named as willing to look into buying a cable rival.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.