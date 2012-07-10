UPC, private eguity groups eye Poland's Multimedia -sources

WARSAW/LONDON, July 10 Private equity groups and
local rival UPC are circling Multimedia Polska,
Poland's No.3 cable group, being sold with a pricetag of about
700 million euros ($861 million), sources close to the deal told
Reuters on Tuesday.
First round bids are due next week, as the long-flagged
process is gaining steam, the people added.
Permira, EQT and Mid-Europa Partners (MEP) are considering
placing bids for the Multimedia, controlled by co-chairmen Tomek
Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechov, who delisted the group from the
Warsaw stock exchange last year, the sources said.
The company has also attracted the attention of Liberty
Global's local unit UPC, which bought Poland's No.4
cable player Aster from Mid-Europa last year for 870 million
zlotys ($253 million), after agreeing to sell off part of its
network.