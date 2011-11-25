PGE shortlists 3 sites for first Polish nuclear plant

WARSAW Nov 25 Poland's top utility PGE shortlisted three sites by the Baltic coast on Friday as possible locations for the country's first nuclear power plant, which it hopes will help to lessen its reliance on highly polluting coal.

Poland depends on coal for more than 90 percent of its energy needs. It wants to diversify its energy mix with nuclear, liquefied natural gas and shale gas projects to align its economy with the European Union's climate goals.

"The final decision on the site will be taken in 2013," Jacek Cichosz, deputy head of PGE's nuclear unit, told a news conference.

The state-controlled utility said the three potential locations were Choczewo, Gaski and Zarnowiec, all in Poland's north, where the plant would have a relatively close access to the Baltic sea.

Zarmowiec still has some facilities developed in the 1980s, when Poland made its first, failed attempt to develop a nuclear power plant.

An official at Poland's energy ministry, which oversees the project, told Reuters local authorities could get some 100 million zlotys in annual tax revenue from the plant.

PGE Chief Executive Tomasz Zadroga said the company wanted to hold a minimum 50-percent stake in the plant.

PGE is expected to launch a tender to pick a technology supplier by the end of the year. Westinghouse, a U.S.-based unit of Japan's Toshiba, France's Areva and the Japanese-American GE Hitachi have said they would compete for the contract.

Poland wants to build a 3 gigawatt nuclear station early in the third decade and double that capacity by 2030.

Consultancy group KPMG will advise PGE in the process.

