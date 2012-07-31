Poland sees most nuclear build work given to domestic suppliers

WARSAW, July 31 Poland estimates that 60-70
percent of the work involved in building its first nuclear power
station will be awarded to domestic suppliers, an Economy
Ministry official said in a report on Tuesday.
The European Union member is planning to launch operations
of a three-gigawatt nuclear plant by 2023 and hopes to double
the capacity by 2030 in a bid to reduce its reliance on highly
polluting coal and provide energy for its expanding economy.
Estimates of the cost to build the first plant vary between
30 billion ($8.92 billion) and 50 billion zlotys ($14.87
billion). Potential suppliers have promoted their technology by
presenting benefits to the Polish economy as a whole, among
other things.
"The development of nuclear power is a big chance for Polish
industry," Zbigniew Kubacki, head of the Economy Ministry's
nuclear energy department, said in an interview for business
portal wnp.pl.
"We estimate that around 60-70 percent of the costs of the
plant's construction may stay in the country thanks to the
participation of local entities."
American-Japanese group GE Hitachi , France's
Areva and Westinghouse, a U.S unit of Japan's Toshiba
, have all signalled interest in supplying technology
for the project that has already faced a number of delays.
At the end of June the project's manager PGE,
Poland's top utility, delayed launching the technology supplier
tender as it works out how it will finance the costly project.
It is not clear when the tender, previously scheduled for
the second quarter of 2012, will move forward.