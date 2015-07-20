PKN and PGNiG extend cooperation in search for Polish oil and gas

WARSAW, July 20 Poland's dominant gas firm PGNiG
and No.1 refiner PKN Orlen have joined forces
in the search for gas and oil deposits in the mountains of
south-eastern Poland, PKN said in a statement on Monday.
Orlen Upstream has signed a deal with PGNiG under which both
firms are to conduct research on eight exploration licences near
the Bieszczady mountains. Both firms have already worked
together in parts of Poland.
Poland is trying to reduce its reliance on imported energy
from Russia, but still more than a half of the gas it consumes
is imported from its former imperial master. The dependency is
even bigger in terms of oil.
Poland had expected to find huge shale gas deposits but
these hopes have faded and major energy firms including Chevron
, and Total have pulled out of shale gas
exploration concessions.
