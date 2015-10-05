Owners move to sell Polish mobile player P4 -sources

WARSAW Oct 5 Greek fund Tollerton and Icelandic
peer Novator plan to sell Poland's fourth-largest mobile
operator P4 for up to 7.5 billion zlotys ($2 billion), three
market sources told Reuters on Monday.
Tollerton, controlled by Greek businessman Panos Germanos,
owns 50.3 percent, with the rest in the hands of Novator,
controlled by Icelandic businessman Thor Bjorgolfsson. Both
funds declined to comment, while P4 was not immediately
available.
"Letters have been sent out to investment banks. The
controlling funds are coordinating the sale and want to pick
their advisers soon," one source told Reuters, with two others
confirming the news.
"The sale could happen in the first or second quarter of
next year," one of the sources added.
P4, which operates under the Play brand, was the last
company to join the race for a share in Poland's mobile market
less than a decade ago. Its aggressive offers have won the
operator 13 million customers and a 22 percent share of the
market.
Play competes with the Polish businesses of France's Orange
and Deutsche Telekom as well as
domestic rival Cyfrowy Polsat. It booked 3.84 billion
zlotys in revenue for the last 12 months ending June, with
adjusted core profit EBITDA for the period at 1.26 billion.
Tollerton and Novarton gained full control over P4 in 2008.
Two years ago the operator considered floating on the Warsaw
bourse, but decided in favour of a 900 million euro ($1
billion) debt issue.
"It would be hard to push a P4 takeover by a local player
through the regulators. It may, however, be quite a snatch for
Nordic telecoms like Telenor, TeliaSonera, or
the U.S. firm Liberty Global, which owns cable
operator UPC in Poland," one of the sources said.
($1 = 3.7772 zlotys)
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by
Angeliki Koutantou in Athens and Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir in
Reykjavik)