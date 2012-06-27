UPDATE 1-Poland's PGE delays nuclear tender

* PGE will not launch tender as planned in Q2
* Still working on financing model for project
* Investment estimated to be worth $8.79-14.65 bln
WARSAW, June 27 PGE has delayed
launching the technology supplier tender for Poland's first
nuclear power plant as it works out how it will finance the
multi-billion dollar project, PGE's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
PGE chief Krzysztof Kilian did not say when the tender,
previously scheduled for the second quarter of 2012, would move
forward. The cost to build the first reactors is estimated at 30
billion to 50 billion zlotys ($8.79-14.65 billion).
"We will not launch the tender in June (as previously
planned), we will have a slight delay," Kilian said.
"We are working on a financing model, facilitating the
launch of the tender for nuclear technology."
In a bid to reduce its reliance on highly-polluting coal and
provide energy for its expanding economy, Poland is planning to
launch operations of a 3-gigawatt nuclear plant by 2023 and
hopes to double the capacity by 2030.
American-Japanese group GE Hitachi , France's
Areva and Westinghouse, a U.S unit of Japan's Toshiba
, have all signalled interest in supplying technology
for the project that has already faced a number of bureacratic
delays.
PGE, which may run the project with a partner, is also
considering whether to pursue state guarantees. Two
state-controlled utilities Tauron and Enea
have expressed interest in participating in the nuclear
programme.
At 1154 GMT PGE's share price lost 0.7 percent to 19.06
zlotys against a 0.3 percent rise in Warsaw's large-cap index
WIG20.