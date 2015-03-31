Regulator asks Poland's biggest bank PKO to delay dividend decision

WARSAW, March 31 Poland's biggest bank PKO BP has been asked by the financial regulator not to decide on its 2014 dividend until it imposes extra capital requirements, PKO said on Tuesday.

PKO has a significant portfolio of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, which pose a risk to credit holders and the sector as a whole as the currency moves are unpredictable.

"The bank received a recommendation to keep the whole net profit made in January-December of 2014 until the supervisor sets additional capital requirement," PKO said.

The regulator said earlier it would tell banks individually whether or not they can pay a dividend. It also said that by the end of 2015 it would impose extra capital requirements on lenders with big foreign exchange credit portfolios.

