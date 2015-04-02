Moody's: regulator's stance on dividends credit positive for banks

WARSAW, April 2Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday that Poland's financial market regulator (KNF) recommendation for banks to limit their dividend payouts due to significant portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages is credit positive for the lenders.

Poland's biggest bank PKO BP said on Tuesday that it had been asked by KNF not to decide on its 2014 dividend until the KNF imposes extra capital requirements.

KNF also asked mBank and BZ WBK BZW.WA> to hold on with their decisions concerning dividends. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)