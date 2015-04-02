版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 2日 星期四 22:30 BJT

Moody's: regulator's stance on dividends credit positive for banks

WARSAW, April 2Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday that Poland's financial market regulator (KNF) recommendation for banks to limit their dividend payouts due to significant portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages is credit positive for the lenders.

Poland's biggest bank PKO BP said on Tuesday that it had been asked by KNF not to decide on its 2014 dividend until the KNF imposes extra capital requirements.

KNF also asked mBank and BZ WBK BZW.WA> to hold on with their decisions concerning dividends. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐