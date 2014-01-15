UPDATE 1-Poland's PKO picks leads for euro-denominated debt issue

BRIEF-AMS AG is now is more confident that all projects are ramping - conf call
* Now is more confident that all projects are ramping - conference call
WARSAW Jan 15 Poland's largest bank PKO BP named Citigroup, Santander, Societe Generale, and UBS as lead managers for its five-year euro-denominated debt issue, Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR said.
"I can confirm that we've hired banks. The decision on issuing eurobonds will be taken in the near future subject to favourable conditions," PKO spokeswoman said.
PKO's euro-denominated bonds programme assume that the lender sells up to 3 billion euros ($4.11 billion) worth of debt, aiming to diversify sources of financing. ($1 = 0.7306 euros) (Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Elaine Hardcastle)
* Advances MS drug BAF312 filing date to 2018 from 2019 (Recasts to focus on growth outlook in 2018, adds analyst comments, details)
ZURICH, April 25 A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Swatch Group deserves compensation in a row with U.S. luxury goods maker Tiffany over a failed watch venture.