RPT-Australian Prairie sees coal price recovery ahead of Polish mine debut

WARSAW Aug 20 Australian coal company Prairie
Mining expects coal prices to rebound by the time it
ramps up a new mine in south-east Poland, the company's CEO
Benjamin Stoikovich told Reuters.
Prairie Mining plans to build a $684 million coal mine in
Lublin at a time when slumping price and high production costs
have pushed local miners to the brink of bankruptcy.
The company is betting a rebound in coal prices will occur
when the low cost, high-tech mine nears completion in Eastern
Europe's biggest economy, Stoikovich said.
He declined to give a detailed time frame but local media
has reported the mine could start production in 2020.
"The nature of commodity markets is cyclical," he said in
an interview. "Eventually, high cost mines will need to close
down and prices will recover. I do not expect the coal
oversupply currently experienced in Poland to last forever."
Prairie Mining sees its coal output in Poland at 6 million
tonnes, which some experts say equals Poland's current coal
surplus.
Stoikovich also said demand remains despite sluggish in
economies across the European Union and that Prairie Mining
would seek out new customers.
Prairie also sees production costs at $37 per tonne. This is
far lower than costs of Poland's domestic miners such as
Kompania Weglowa, which is around $72 per tonne.
"The demand for coal is still impressive," Stoikovich said.
"Last year the European Union consumed over 700 million tonnes
of coal. We will be targeting not only power producers, but also
industrial companies."
Prairie Mining has secured up to A$83 million ($60.80
million) from UK private equity fund CD Capital to finance the
mining project, for which it was granted exploration concessions
by the government in 2012.
This means the company will not need to raise new capital
from public markets when it debuts on the Warsaw and London
stock exchanges by the end of the current quarter, Stoikovich
said.
The Australian firm is competing for a mining concession in
the area with Poland's Bogdanka, whose coal mines are nearby.
