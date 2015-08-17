PZU's fund arm aims to more than double market share in Poland by 2020

| WARSAW
WARSAW Aug 17 PZU TFI, the fund management arm
of Polish insurer PZU, wants to more than double its
market share by 2020, and sees BlackRock as a role model
for portfolio diversity, its chief executive said.
The company has 28 billion zlotys ($7.4 billion) in assets
under management, giving it 5.3 percent of Poland's asset
management market, but aims to expand market share to more than
12 percent by the end of the decade.
"Our ambition is to be the local Real (Madrid) or Barcelona
and nothing less," PZU TFI's Chief Executive Tomasz Stadnik told
Reuters.
"The (Polish) market is around 25 years old and I think that
our clients are now aware of the need for a wider palette of
investment ideas, not necessarily based on local surroundings,"
he said, hinting at an interest in the commodities and
high-yield debt markets.
Stadnik did not rule out acquiring other Polish asset
managers, but he sees new products as the main driver to expand
market share, and like BlackRock -- the world's largest
asset manager with $4.7 trillion at hand -- wants to offer
investment products that are based on global indexes.
"(BlackRock is) the biggest and most innovative fund,
present nearly everywhere in terms of products. We want that
too, but it's not going to be easy. Our strategy is sketched
until 2020," Stadnik said.
He wants the company to avoid benchmarking its funds to
local indexes, saying Warsaw's blue-chip WIG20 share
index, for example, is mostly made up of highly regulated banks
and energy companies. The index is down 5 percent this year.
"Poland is not a bad place to invest, but one needs to
diversify risk," he said. "You can operate international
instruments from Warsaw."
($1 = 3.7610 zlotys)
(Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Susan Fenton)