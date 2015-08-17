PZU's fund arm aims to more than double market share in Poland by 2020

WARSAW Aug 17 PZU TFI, the fund management arm of Polish insurer PZU, wants to more than double its market share by 2020, and sees BlackRock as a role model for portfolio diversity, its chief executive said.

The company has 28 billion zlotys ($7.4 billion) in assets under management, giving it 5.3 percent of Poland's asset management market, but aims to expand market share to more than 12 percent by the end of the decade.

"Our ambition is to be the local Real (Madrid) or Barcelona and nothing less," PZU TFI's Chief Executive Tomasz Stadnik told Reuters.

"The (Polish) market is around 25 years old and I think that our clients are now aware of the need for a wider palette of investment ideas, not necessarily based on local surroundings," he said, hinting at an interest in the commodities and high-yield debt markets.

Stadnik did not rule out acquiring other Polish asset managers, but he sees new products as the main driver to expand market share, and like BlackRock -- the world's largest asset manager with $4.7 trillion at hand -- wants to offer investment products that are based on global indexes.

"(BlackRock is) the biggest and most innovative fund, present nearly everywhere in terms of products. We want that too, but it's not going to be easy. Our strategy is sketched until 2020," Stadnik said.

He wants the company to avoid benchmarking its funds to local indexes, saying Warsaw's blue-chip WIG20 share index, for example, is mostly made up of highly regulated banks and energy companies. The index is down 5 percent this year.

"Poland is not a bad place to invest, but one needs to diversify risk," he said. "You can operate international instruments from Warsaw." ($1 = 3.7610 zlotys) (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Susan Fenton)