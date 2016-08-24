Banks to contribute 450 mln zlotys to Polish PZU profit -strategy

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
WARSAW Aug 24 Eastern Europe's biggest insurer PZU plans to increase its banking arm's contribution to its net profit to 450 million zlotys ($117.98 million) in 2020, the company said on Wednesday in its new strategy.
PZU owns mid-tier lender Alior Bank which recently bought General Electric's Polish arm BPH. The insurer is planning to also buy Poland's No.2 lender Bank Pekao SA from its Italian owner UniCredit.
PZU also said in its strategy that it wants to retain some of its profits to finance the growth strategy as well as acquisitions. If no acquisitions are conducted, money will be returned to shareholders, the state-run firm said.
PZU also said it aimed to cut costs in its insurance business by 400 million zlotys within three years.
($1 = 3.8141 zlotys)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.