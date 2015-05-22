Polish watchdog: Raiffeisen to take responsibility for its Polish CHF loans

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
WARSAW May 22 Poland's financial regulator KNF said on Friday it expected Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International to take responsibility for the Swiss-franc loan portfolio at its Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank put up for sale.
"KNF upholds its stance that an investor which is leaving Poland has to take responsibility for the Swiss-franc loan portfolio, so that KNF-regulated entities already present in Poland would not be burdened with additional risk," KNF spokesman Lukasz Dajnowicz said in an emailed statement.
On Thursday, RBI said it had struck a deal with regulators on how to sell its Polish banking business, a key part of its radical restructuring to scale back in central and eastern Europe (CEE) and strengthen its balance sheet.
The unit's Swiss franc loan book -- a concern after the franc's surge this year made loans more expensive to service -- stands at 3.26 billion euros, with only 3 percent non-performing. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.