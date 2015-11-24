Raiffeisen to put its Polish unit on sale again within days-sources

WARSAW Nov 24 Raiffeisen Bank International
will again tap the market in the coming days with the
sale of its Polish unit Raiffeisen Polbank, despite continued
risks of looming bank tax and FX loan conversion in Poland, two
market sources said.
"Raiffeisen comes to the market again," a senior banking
source said. Another person said the bank has asked investment
banking at Citi to send out the teasers to potential buyers this
or next week.
Raiffeisen decided to sell its Polish unit earlier this year
to help it reach a core capital ratio of 12 percent by the end
of 2017. But then it said the deal may be delayed due to
complications over its mortgages being denominated in Swiss
francs.
"It is true that we are planning a new start. We will not
announce the timing publicly," a spokeswoman for RBI said.
