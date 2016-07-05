UPDATE 1-S&P analyst: Poland's pension plan has no immediate rating impact

(Adds more comments)

By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, July 5 Poland's plan to overhaul its pension system and shut down its state-guaranteed private pension funds will have no immediate impact on the country's BBB+ rating, the lead analyst of Standard and Poor's (S&P) for Poland said on Tuesday.

Felix Winnekens also said a potential conversion of Swiss franc mortgages would not have a direct negative impact on Poland's rating, but the involvement of the central bank in the process could become a trigger for negative rating action.

"It does not have an immediate impact on the rating," Winnekens told reporters when asked about the government's planned overhaul of the pension system.

"The move could exacerbate our long-term concern for the pension system," he added.

Winnekens said the appointment of Adam Glapinski, an ally of the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, to the post of central bank governor had not stirred doubts at the agency about central bank independence.

"Central bank independence is still intact in Poland, but it will face tests," the analyst said, adding that the potential conversion of Swiss franc mortgages was one such test, while another was the prospect of monetary tightening, still distant for now.

Economists have said the central bank may face pressures from the government to use its foreign currency reserves in the event of a conversion of Swiss franc loans into zlotys.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, also an ally of the ruling party, presented options for conversion last month.

"The conversion of Swiss franc mortgages will not have a negative impact on the sovereign rating per se, but it might have an impact on central bank independence and that could be a rating trigger," Winnekens said.

In January S&P cut Poland's sovereign rating to BBB+ with a negative outlook, saying the PiS government was weakening key institutions, particularly the constitutional tribunal.

The agency affirmed that rating last Friday, saying it might revise it lower if it perceived a further weakening in the independence and credibility of key institutions, in particular the central bank.

"The constitutional crisis is already factored into the current rating," Winnekens said.