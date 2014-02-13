Poland dismisses state road agency chief

WARSAW Feb 13 Poland's government on Thursday
dismissed the head of the GDDKiA state road agency, Lech
Witecki, who played a central role in administering a massive
road-building programme backed by European Union cash.
"This is a key moment in one of the most important areas of
my ministry's work. I think GDDKiA needs fresh power, "
infrastructure minister Elzbieta Bienkowska said in a statement.
Construction companies have criticised the way GDDKiA
awarded and managed road-building contracts worth billions of
euros. They allege the agency forced them to take losses on the
contracts and pushed some into bankruptcy, though Polish
officials have denied this.
Firms that have been in dispute with the Polish road agency
over payments include Austria's Strabag and Alpine
Bau, a unit of Germany's Bilfinger, Ireland's SIAC,
SISK and Roadbridge, and a unit of Spain's Ferrovial.