Behind the scenes, Poland frustrates Russian investments

* Russian investors' bids for two big Polish firms rejected
* State played role in frustrating bids: sources
* Warsaw suspicious of Russian investors' motives
* With economy slowing, can Poland afford to be picky?
By Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, Oct 23 Poland is conducting an unspoken
policy of blocking investments from historical adversary Russia,
a stance that could be costly for Warsaw, which needs to find
new sources of capital to replace the weakened euro zone.
In the past six months, attempts by investors to acquire
stakes in two high-profile Polish companies have been torpedoed,
according to people with knowledge of the discussions, in large
part because the bidders were Russian.
Suspicion of Russian intentions in Warsaw is entrenched: For
centuries Poles feared Russians as invaders and oppressive
rulers. Since the end of the Cold War, that has been replaced by
Polish fear of Russia's economic dominance.
What is new is that Poland's economy is slowing after
decades of robust growth and can no longer rely on investor
interest from its struggling trading partner, the euro zone.
With this in mind, some have questioned whether Poland can
afford to reject any foreign capital, even from Russia.
"Our economy needs capital for us to develop. Why would it
matter if it is Russian, or Chinese for that matter?" said
Miroslaw Gronicki, a former finance minister in a government led
by a leftist alliance that is now in opposition.
A policy of opposing Russian investments in certain sectors
could have implications for Russia's biggest lender, the
state-controlled Sberbank, which has declared an
interest in entering the Polish market.
Reuters has uncovered previously unreported details of how
Russian bids were rebuffed for Polimex, one of the
country's three biggest construction firms, and a second firm,
Poland's largest chemical group Tarnow.
In both cases neither the target firm nor the government
ever said publicly they wanted to keep out Russian investors.
The Polish government says the nationality of an investor is not
a consideration. It is also common for countries to consider
strategic issues when it comes to outside investors.
But the actions taken in these cases suggest the intention
was to keep assets out of Russian hands, a stance insiders say
is part of the unwritten code of doing business in Poland.
"In the case of Russia it is very difficult to separate
business from politics," said Igor Chalupec, the former head of
Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen who himself clashed
with the Kremlin when he bought assets in Russia's backyard.
"If we add the emotional burden resulting from the difficult
history of Polish-Russian relations, you get an explosive
mixture, in which even the simplest of things takes on the size
of a national issue," he said.
He said the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, when
it took office five years ago, was in favour of having normal
business relations with Russia, but that has not worked out.
"The fact is that there has been a sobering in Poland's
approach towards Russia," said Chalupec.
RUSSIANS? NO THANKS
Events surrounding Polimex show this phenomenon in action.
The firm found itself short of cash earlier this year. Under
pressure from banks, it announced a share issue and invited
interest from investors.
Among those expressing an interest was Russian builder VIS
Construction. Media reports said it was seeking to become the
biggest shareholder.
During this period, analysts asked a senior Polimex
executive what the chances were of the investor being a Russian
firm, according to two people who heard the conversation.
The executive's answer was that this was unlikely because
the state would not allow it, given that Polimex is carrying out
contracts in the power sector viewed as strategic by the
government, said the two sources.
A few weeks after the Russian interest emerged, the
Industrial Development Agency (ARP), a state-owned entity which
restructures ailing companies, announced it would become the
largest investor in Polimex, with a 33 percent stake.
Polimex Chief Executive Robert Oppenheim told a
shareholders' meeting the talks with VIS were non-binding and
the Russian firm did not make an offer. VIS did not respond to
questions sent by e-mail.
A spokeswoman for the Treasury Ministry, which oversees ARP,
said the agency took the stake in Polimex on commercial terms
and that the move was in line with the agency's strategy.
The arrangement would "ensure stable operations of the
company, and thanks to this involvement it will be possible to
carry out projects in the energy sector," said the spokeswoman.
The treatment of Russian investors fits uneasily with
Poland's reputation as a liberal, open economy.
Of 1,621 major foreign companies active in Poland, listed by
the Polish foreign investment agency, five come from Russia,
compared with 389 from Poland's other major neighbour, Germany.
Russia's total investment in Poland amounted to $63 million
in 2011, compared with around 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion)
from German firms.
Tomasz Aziewicz, deputy head of the parliamentary Treasury
committee and a member of the prime minister's party said some
Russian investments were different.
"In the case of Russian capital, where the ties between
business and politics are often obvious, you have to be really
careful, especially in strategic sectors."
"Capital must meet certain requirements in order to be
accepted," Aziewicz told Reuters.
NO CHEMISTRY
Yet when it comes to dealing with specific transactions
involving Russian capital, Poland is not always transparent.
The handling of a bid by Russian firm Acron for
chemicals company Tarnow is an example.
The Polish treasury ministry had a long-standing plan to
sell its majority stake in the firm. Acron came onto the scene
in May this year, offering 1.5 billion zlotys ($481 million) for
100 percent in the firm.
The government's initial response to Acron's bid was that it
would analyse it. But behind the scenes, according to people
close to the transaction, there was hostility.
The fear was that if Acron acquired Tarnow it would supply
the firm with Russian-made chemicals, produced cheaply because
of low domestic energy prices in Russia. This would allow a
Russian-owned Tarnow to undercut Poland's other big chemical
firm, Pulawy and possibly put it out of business.
"There was a fear about the impact of the transaction on
Pulawy," said a person close to the Polish side of the deal.
"Tarnow management got scared and proposed defence tactics,
which were consulted on with the Treasury," said the source.
The defence was a "poison pill". The first step was a
capital increase. This diluted the stake that Acron would have
had if its bid had succeeded.
The second step was to use the cash raised in the capital
increase to pay for Tarnow's takeover of Pulawy. The combined
firms would be Europe's No.3 nitrogen fertiliser producer with
revenues exceeding 10 billion zlotys.
That prospect was enough to persuade most local mutual and
pension funds, which had come close to accepting the Russian
firm's offer, to reject Acron in the end. Eventually, Acron had
to settle instead for a minority stake.
In a statement sent to Reuters, Acron said it respects the
decision of the Polish government and other shareholders.
The Treasury Ministry said in a statement: "The investor's
country of origin is of no importance to the Treasury." It said
the main considerations in a privatisation were the price and
the investor's obligations on future investment.
"In some cases other crucial elements are taken into
account: the influence of the privatisation on the future of a
given company, influence on the sector it is operating in and
the possible impact on other sectors of the economy," it said.