U.S. Scripps offers PLN 20/shr in TVN tender call

WARSAW, July 6 U.S. media group Scripps Networks
Interactive said on Monday it intended to make a tender
offer for shares of Polish broadcaster TVN, offering 20
zlotys ($5.27) per share, to gain full control over the firm.
The company agreed in March to buy a 52.7 percent
controlling stake in TVN from financial holding firm ITI and
French media firm Vivendi's Canal+.
Scripps plans to increase its stake in TVN to 100 percent of
shares as the result of the tender and is considering delisting
the broadcaster from the Warsaw bourse.
TVN's shares closed at 19.55 zlotys on Friday.
($1 = 3.7984 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)