Exxon to start fracking 2nd Polish shale gas well

KRAKOW, Poland, Sept 28 Exxon Mobil will
begin fracking at a second shale gas well in Poland next week
after it recently finished the process at a more advanced well,
a local operations board member for the global oil major said on
Wednesday.
"We have finished hydraulic fracturing operations on our
Krupe 1 well, and next week will start fracturing on our
Siennica 1 well," Jim Johnston said at the European
Unconventional Gas Summit.
Johnston added it was too early to say when results of the
fracturing procedures will be known and talk about any decisions
on further steps.
Exxon Mobil owns six licenses in Poland, two of them in the
Lublin basin in central Poland together with Total and
four in the Podlasie basin in eastern parts of the country
co-owned with independent exploration and production company
Hutton.
"With our acreage position, we have access to two out of
three of Poland's most prospective unconventional gas basins,"
Johnston added.
According to a recent study by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, Poland's technically recoverable reserves of
shale gas are the biggest in Europe at an estimated 5.3 trillion
cubic metres.
Poland has awarded over 90 licenses for exploration of
unconventional gas in Poland, with many heavyweights including
Exxon Mobil and Chevron interested in investing
alongside local players such as PGNiG .
