Exxon to start fracking 2nd Polish shale gas well

KRAKOW, Poland, Sept 28 Exxon Mobil will begin fracking at a second shale gas well in Poland next week after it recently finished the process at a more advanced well, a local operations board member for the global oil major said on Wednesday.

"We have finished hydraulic fracturing operations on our Krupe 1 well, and next week will start fracturing on our Siennica 1 well," Jim Johnston said at the European Unconventional Gas Summit.

Johnston added it was too early to say when results of the fracturing procedures will be known and talk about any decisions on further steps.

Exxon Mobil owns six licenses in Poland, two of them in the Lublin basin in central Poland together with Total and four in the Podlasie basin in eastern parts of the country co-owned with independent exploration and production company Hutton.

"With our acreage position, we have access to two out of three of Poland's most prospective unconventional gas basins," Johnston added.

According to a recent study by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Poland's technically recoverable reserves of shale gas are the biggest in Europe at an estimated 5.3 trillion cubic metres.

Poland has awarded over 90 licenses for exploration of unconventional gas in Poland, with many heavyweights including Exxon Mobil and Chevron interested in investing alongside local players such as PGNiG . (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski, editing by Jane Baird)