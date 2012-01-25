Polish PGNiG, KGHM, PGE, Tauron join forces on shale gas

WARSAW Jan 25 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said on Wednesday it will work with the country's largest copper miner KGHM and two top utilities PGE and Tauron, all state-owned, exploring for shale gas.

The statement came after Warsaw said it wanted state-owned companies to make a strong contribution to developing shale gas in Poland, which wants to start production in 2014.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government holds high hopes for shale gas to help Poland lower its heavy reliance on highly-polluting coal as well as on Russian gas supplies, therefore increasing energy security.

Success in developing shale gas in Poland would also create a fresh source of revenue for the state budget and add new jobs, Warsaw says.

Poland has granted more than 100 shale gas exploration licenses including to global majors like Chevron and Exxon Mobil. PGNiG holds 15 such permits.

The U.S. has estimated Poland could have the biggest shale gas reserves in Europe amounting to some 5.3 trillion cubic metres.