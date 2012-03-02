Polish fracking well probe shows no harm to environment

* Poland examines its first fracking site
* Probe shows no impact on groundwater
By Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, March 2 Drilling at Poland's first
shale gas exploration well using the controversial technique
known as fracking has not harmed the environment, according to a
government study published on Friday.
Hydraulic cracking, or fracking, performed at a site in
northern Poland operated by 3Legs Resources did not
pollute groundwater or the atmoshphere, said the study by the
Polish Geological Institute.
Fracking involves injecting water mixed with sand and
chemicals into shale formations at high pressures to extract
gas, a technique some fear pollutes underground acquifiers and
harms the environment.
"Fluids were under constant control and their uncontrolled
leakage to the environment was not possible," the study found.
"The impact of drilling related to hydraulic
cracking on the quality of surface water was not observed.
Underground drilling has not affected hydrological conditions
around the well."
Poland is eager to exploit Europe's biggest estimated
deposits of shale gas, an unconventional resource that has
transformed the U.S. gas market and which Warsaw hopes will ease
the European Union nation's reliance on Russian supplies.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates
Poland has some 5.3 trillion cubic metres of recoverable
reserves of gas - enough to supply it with more than 300 years
of its domestic energy needs.
Poland is working on its own report on shale gas reserves
and its results are expected to be released on March 21. A
deputy environment minister Piotr Wozniak confirmed this week
the Polish report would show less reserves than the IEA one.
The torrid pace of shale development has also sparked a
public backlash in the United States and in Europe over fears
that fracking pollutes groundwater and may cause earthquakes.
Similar worries have led to a ban in France and Bulgaria and
suspension in Britain. Fracking is also the subject of public
debate in Germany.
A European Union study found in January that EU law was
enough for now to regulate shale gas exploration, although
changes might be needed once Europe enters the development
phase.
The report ordered by Poland's Environment Ministry did not
provide a general conclusion but rather investigated all aspects
of the fracking process.
"What it shows is that if all procedures are adhered to,
there is nothing to worry about," a researcher involved in the
study told Reuters.
"The pressure from ecologists and society as a whole on the
drilling firms is so great that they are very careful about
regulations."
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's wants shale gas to flow as
early as 2014 and his centrist cabinet has required several
state-owned companies to make shale gas investment a key
priority.
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said in January it
would work with the country's largest copper miner KGHM
and two top utilities PGE and Tauron
, all state-owned, exploring for shale gas.
Global oil majors such as Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Conoco and
Marathon have also set up shop in Poland in hopes of tapping
Poland's vast estimated reserves.